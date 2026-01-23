Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,478 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 103,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $60.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.