Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 74.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.83 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

