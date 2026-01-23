Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 74.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.83 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.