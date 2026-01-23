Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 20,655 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $131.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.46. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.21 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $372,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,027.93. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total transaction of $356,515.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,339 shares in the company, valued at $170,186.90. This represents a 67.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,757 shares of company stock worth $17,569,112. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.52.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

