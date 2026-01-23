Contrasting Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) & Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Okeanis Eco Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 15.97% 13.36% 6.31% Okeanis Eco Tankers 21.92% 18.05% 7.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Okeanis Eco Tankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $804.06 million 0.94 $176.23 million $3.18 7.92 Okeanis Eco Tankers $393.23 million N/A $108.86 million $2.39 15.62

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Okeanis Eco Tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Okeanis Eco Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 3 1 0 2.25 Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 4 2 0 2.33

Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.91%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Okeanis Eco Tankers.

Risk & Volatility

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okeanis Eco Tankers has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 125.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.