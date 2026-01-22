Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J.Jill (JILL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for J.Jill (NYSE: JILL):

1/14/2026 – J.Jill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/14/2026 – J.Jill had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – J.Jill had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – J.Jill was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/10/2026 – J.Jill was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2025 – J.Jill was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2025 – J.Jill was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/10/2025 – J.Jill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/10/2025 – J.Jill had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – J.Jill had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – J.Jill had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is currently 14.61%.

J.Jill is a women’s apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.

Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.

