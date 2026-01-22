Zacks Research Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Strong Sell

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RIGL. Wall Street Zen raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. 46,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,439. The firm has a market cap of $688.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.17% and a return on equity of 204.70%. On average, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,773.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $62,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2003, Rigel focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting immune, hematologic and oncologic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform and expertise in signal transduction pathways, the company aims to address significant unmet medical needs in both rare and common disorders.

Rigel’s lead product, fostamatinib (commercially known as Tavalisse®), is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

