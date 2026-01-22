Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.87. 65,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 84,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.44 per share, with a total value of $3,984,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,130,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,943,329.60. This trade represents a 2.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne Galbreath acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $255,805.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,958.14. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 96,209 shares of company stock worth $4,573,353 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 898.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

