PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PBF. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.2%

PBF stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $33.53. 213,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,210. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $8,624,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,407,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,616,708.66. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 790,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,287,609.16. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 845,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,349,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in PBF Energy by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 591,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.