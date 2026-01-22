BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNPQY. Barclays lowered BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $32.36 and a 52 week high of $51.61.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $81.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

