Endeavor Blockchain, Llc Purchases 140,000 Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Stock

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Endeavor Blockchain, Llc acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $655,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,000. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endeavor Blockchain, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc bought 22,018 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,961.72.

On Friday, January 9th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc purchased 160,000 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $729,600.00.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($10.60) by $10.80. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIGI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify, acquire and operate businesses in the digital infrastructure sector. Incorporated in Delaware, the company focuses on high-growth areas such as data centers, fiber-optic networks, wireless towers and other critical infrastructure that supports the global digital economy.

The company completed its initial public offering in July 2021, raising capital to pursue its business combination objectives.

