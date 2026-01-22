Analyzing Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordic American Tankers has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Nordic American Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Nordic American Tankers 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Pangaea Logistics Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Nordic American Tankers has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 20.63%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Nordic American Tankers.

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Nordic American Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 2.67% 3.26% 1.64% Nordic American Tankers 1.12% 0.39% 0.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Nordic American Tankers”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $536.54 million 0.86 $28.90 million $0.30 23.80 Nordic American Tankers $225.10 million 3.85 $46.64 million $0.02 204.75

Nordic American Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions. Pangaea Logistics Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic American Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Nordic American Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordic American Tankers pays out 2,600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Nordic American Tankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Nordic American Tankers on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company's ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. It owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.