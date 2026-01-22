Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 45,439 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,439 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 3.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,064,718,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 555.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 542,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after acquiring an additional 459,396 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,063,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,469,000 after purchasing an additional 388,212 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 501.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 324,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 270,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,599.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,829,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $452.23 per share, with a total value of $4,522,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,006,953.53. This trade represents a 11.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.07.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $404.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $399.09 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.68.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

