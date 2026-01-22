iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,603 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,631,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,568,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,981,000 after acquiring an additional 297,060 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,207,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,646,000 after acquiring an additional 365,856 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,655,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,836,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $95.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.48 and a 1-year high of $95.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

