Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Stock Price Down 27.1% – Time to Sell?

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) traded down 27.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 and last traded at GBX 3.35. 7,637,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 3,117,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60.

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.43.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

