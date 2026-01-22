GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Down 22.5% – Time to Sell?

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 22.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.31 and last traded at GBX 0.31. 275,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 873,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40.

GS Chain Trading Down 22.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.20.

GS Chain (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About GS Chain

In related news, insider Leon Filipovic sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1, for a total transaction of £600,000. Also, insider Sébastien Dominique André Guerin sold 59,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1, for a total transaction of £595,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

Featured Stories

