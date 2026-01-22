Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 337.50 and last traded at GBX 335, with a volume of 107062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of Seplat Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437.50.

The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition. Our goal is to help meet the energy needs of Nigeria’s rapidly growing population by providing accessible, reliable and sustainable energy, at the same time increasing shareholder value.

