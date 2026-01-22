Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 337.50 and last traded at GBX 335, with a volume of 107062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326.
Key Stories Impacting Seplat Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Seplat Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Seplat announced the ANOH project achieved first gas and has commenced production — a major operational milestone that adds near-term gas volumes and revenue optionality. ANOH project has achieved first gas, commenced production, says Seplat
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say ANOH can deliver ~300 MMscfd and has begun supplying customers — increasing cash flow visibility and strengthening Seplat’s gas commercialisation story. Seplat’s 300 MMscfd ANOH Project Achieves First Gas
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage indicates ANOH has already delivered gas to industrial customers (Indorama) and Seplat reactivated wells to support supply — evidence of immediate commercialisation and customer take-or-pay potential. Seplat’s ANOH project delivers first gas to Indorama, reactivates four wells
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on SEPL with a GBX 550 price target, adding institutional validation to upside expectations. Digital Look
- Positive Sentiment: Market momentum: coverage notes Seplat hit a new 52-week high recently, reflecting growing investor optimism around its gas transition and cash generation. Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened
- Positive Sentiment: Seplat says completion of projects to end routine gas flaring in Nigeria is on track, which supports ESG credentials and may reduce regulatory/operational risk. Nigeria: Seplat – All Projects to End Routine Gas Flaring in Nigeria Completed in 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/retail commentary pieces are recommending SEPL be on watchlists — helpful for liquidity and interest but not immediate fundamentals. Should You Be Adding Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) To Your Watchlist Today?
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector note: local oil firms face funding constraints as ambitions outstrip capital — a macro/sector headwind that could complicate expansion or funding timing, though Seplat’s ANOH start mitigates some near-term risk. Local oil firms face funding hurdle as ambitions outstrip capital
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of Seplat Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437.50.
Seplat Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Seplat Energy Company Profile
Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.
Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition. Our goal is to help meet the energy needs of Nigeria’s rapidly growing population by providing accessible, reliable and sustainable energy, at the same time increasing shareholder value.
