Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 129.80 and last traded at GBX 129.80, with a volume of 13708666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 112 price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Thursday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 112.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources Stock Up 0.8%
Pan African Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- New gold price target
- Trump Did WHAT??
- Melt-up warning
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.