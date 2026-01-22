Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAFGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 129.80 and last traded at GBX 129.80, with a volume of 13708666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.40.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 112 price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Thursday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 112.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.72.

