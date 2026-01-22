Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,712,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avery Dennison at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 156.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $185.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day moving average of $173.79. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $196.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.36.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

