Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $351.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.63.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $208.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.50. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -802.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,391.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Beer sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $148,048.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,119.20. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $656,221.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 347,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,292,352.74. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,550 shares of company stock worth $5,511,509. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

