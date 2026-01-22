Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Invests $12.74 Million in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,930,530,000 after acquiring an additional 218,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,680,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,529,000 after purchasing an additional 708,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $1,371,875,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,659,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $178.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $166.88 and a 52-week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $217.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

