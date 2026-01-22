Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,823.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla Price Performance
Shares of TSLA opened at $431.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 287.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.85. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.
Trending Headlines about Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lemonade will offer steep discounts (halving rates in some cases) for Tesla drivers using the Full Self-Driving/software assistant — this reduces ownership cost and could accelerate FSD adoption, lowering a friction point for buyers and supporting the long-term monetization thesis for Tesla’s autonomy stack. Lemonade to halve Tesla insurance rates for miles driven with software assistant
- Positive Sentiment: Traders cite fresh optimism around robotaxi timing, energy-storage deliveries and Tesla’s in?house AI chip roadmap as reasons for today’s rebound — these narratives boost the long?term optionality priced into TSLA. Tesla stock rebounds nearly 3% today: what’s driving the move?
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla reportedly revived its Dojo3 supercomputer effort — a visible recommitment to AI compute that underpins Full Self-Driving and robotaxi ambitions, reinforcing investor belief in high-margin software/AI upside. Tesla Just Revived Its Dojo3 Supercomputer. Does That Make TSLA Stock a Buy Here?
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla will end free FSD transfers on March 31 — this could push more users to subscriptions (recurring revenue) but may also reduce perceived resale value or complicate used-car transactions. Tesla Says Free FSD Transfer Will End On March 31: Here’s How You Can Qualify
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is polarized ahead of Q4 earnings — bullish narratives (autonomy/AI) compete with concerns about deliveries, margins and valuation, setting up potential for volatility around the report. Tesla Bulls vs. Bears Are Getting Loud Ahead of Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Handelsblatt/Reuters report Tesla cut roughly 1,700 staff at the Berlin Gigafactory — a negative near-term signal about production staffing and local execution that could affect supply/delivery cadence and investor sentiment. Tesla reduces Berlin staff by 1,700, Handelsblatt reports
- Negative Sentiment: CEO-related headlines (polls about buying Ryanair, past concerns about potential share sales) continue to generate volatility and occasional investor worry that Musk’s outside activities could trigger distraction or the need to sell TSLA stock in the future. Do Tesla Investors Have To Worry About Elon Musk Selling Stock?
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. New Street Research upped their target price on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $505.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.46.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
Featured Articles
