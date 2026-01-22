Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,823.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $431.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 287.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.85. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. New Street Research upped their target price on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $505.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.46.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

