Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $31.68. Nissan Chemical shares last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 385 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of -0.20.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $408.41 million during the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 19.00%.

Nissan Chemical Corporation, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:NNCHY, is a Japanese specialty chemical company with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Originating in 1887 as Tsurumi Chemical Works, the company was established by Jokichi Takamine following his isolation of adrenaline. Over the decades, Nissan Chemical has evolved into a diversified group that leverages its long-standing expertise in organic chemistry and materials science.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including performance materials, life science products and agrochemicals.

