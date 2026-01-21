Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,534,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 2,225,682 shares.The stock last traded at $5.9820 and had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.70 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 3.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort destinations in Asia and Europe. The company’s portfolio spans casino gaming, hotel accommodations, retail, dining and entertainment facilities. Melco’s properties feature a mix of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, high-limit gaming salons and entertainment venues, catering to a broad range of leisure and business travelers.

In Macau, Melco owns and operates flagship properties including City of Dreams Macau, Altira Macau and Studio City.

