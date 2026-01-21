Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$290.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$230.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$190.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$263.00 to C$287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$256.27.

TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.57 on Wednesday, hitting C$266.15. 306,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,418. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$232.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$195.86. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$71.79 and a 52 week high of C$276.18.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

