Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.64 and last traded at C$15.61, with a volume of 198653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.54.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.78. The company has a market cap of C$11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$363.22 million for the quarter. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. Choice Properties generate the majority of revenue from leasing properties to its tenants. The company’s principal tenant, the large-format retailer Loblaw Companies, contributes the vast majority of the total rent.

