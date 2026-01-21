Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 268,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 139,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 5.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

