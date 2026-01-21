Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 17% – What’s Next?

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) dropped 17% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 264,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 299,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$24.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. in September 2016. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

