Financial Contrast: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) & Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Chino Commercial Bancorp and OP Bancorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chino Commercial Bancorp and OP Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 OP Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

OP Bancorp has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.22%. Given OP Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of OP Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and OP Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $25.55 million 2.17 $5.84 million $1.82 9.48 OP Bancorp $154.05 million 1.38 $21.07 million $1.57 9.12

OP Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chino Commercial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 22.88% N/A N/A OP Bancorp 14.42% 11.09% 0.94%

Summary

OP Bancorp beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, residential, construction, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans to individuals for overdraft protection and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, wire transfer, and online and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

