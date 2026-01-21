Head to Head Contrast: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

American Well has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 1 6 1 0 2.00 iRhythm Technologies 1 1 11 1 2.86

American Well presently has a consensus target price of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 63.61%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $219.23, suggesting a potential upside of 32.39%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -42.80% -39.80% -29.38% iRhythm Technologies -7.32% -41.86% -4.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Well and iRhythm Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $254.36 million 0.30 -$208.14 million ($7.20) -0.64 iRhythm Technologies $591.84 million 9.02 -$113.29 million ($1.61) -102.86

iRhythm Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats American Well on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services. The company also provides the Zio Monitor System, a prescription-only, remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that consists of a patch ECG monitor that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the Zio ECG Utilization Software System, which supports the capture and analysis of ECG data recorded by the Zio Monitor patch at the end of the wear period, including specific arrhythmia events detected by the ZEUS System; the Zio XT System is the previous generation of the Zio Monitor System and is a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that consists of the Zio XT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days; and the Zio AT system, a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that similarly consists of the Zio AT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the ZEUS System, but which also incorporates the Zio AT wireless gateway that provides connectivity between the Zio AT patch and the ZEUS System during the patient wear period. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verity Ireland Limited to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

