Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) fell 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 and last traded at GBX 0.12. 56,070,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 294,346,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14.

The company has a market cap of £13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Reabold Resources

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

