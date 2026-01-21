Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) fell 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 and last traded at GBX 0.12. 56,070,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 294,346,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14.
Reabold Resources Stock Down 1.5%
The company has a market cap of £13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Reabold Resources
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reabold Resources
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.