Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Shares Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 and last traded at GBX 6.95. 1,044,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,779,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50.

Westmount Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.45.

Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

