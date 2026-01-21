Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Decreases By 17.6%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 62,409 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 75,758 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 0.6%

FBIZ stock opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $42.18 and a 1-year high of $58.41.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $44.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 18.55%. Analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is a bank holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, offering a suite of commercial banking and financial services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Business Bank, the company provides relationship-driven lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. Its core products include commercial real estate financing, equipment leasing, SBA-guaranteed lending, and cash management services.

In addition to lending and depository services, First Business Bank delivers investment advisory and wealth management through dedicated trust and private banking teams.

Featured Stories

