Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.50 and last traded at GBX 109.15, with a volume of 32234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £832.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy – data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers – in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com.

The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD. In total, the Company has successfully raised £795 million in equity, along with a debt package that includes a €200m Eurobond with a consortium of blue-chip institutions; deploying the proceeds into six acquisitions: CRA, Hudson, Emitel, Speed Fibre, Belgian Tower Company, and DCU which together offer stable, often index-linked income, and the opportunity for growth, in line with the Company’s Buy, Build & Grow model.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.