Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Down 28.6% – Time to Sell?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 28.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 and last traded at GBX 0.10. 19,714,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 9,260,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14.

Distil Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Distil (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.06) EPS for the quarter. Distil had a negative net margin of 109.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. Analysts forecast that Distil Plc will post 0.0084848 EPS for the current year.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia. The company was formerly known as Blavod Wines and Spirits plc and changed its name to Distil Plc in April 2014.

