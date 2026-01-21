City of London (LON:CTY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 550 and last traded at GBX 548.48, with a volume of 1199475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 548.

City of London Stock Down 0.0%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 525.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 510.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.66.

City of London Company Profile

