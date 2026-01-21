Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Carter’s from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Carter’s stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.07. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $55.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $757.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.11 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 135.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 202.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s, Inc (NYSE: CRI) is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children’s apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company’s core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter’s flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B’gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct?to?consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

