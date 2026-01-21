NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth $601,300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,385,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 65.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,626,000 after buying an additional 467,656 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 37.2% during the second quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 937,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,540,000 after buying an additional 254,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Everest Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 652,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,418,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan Levine purchased 3,100 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,983,023.58. This represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $319.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $373.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.29.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $343.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

