Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 63,208 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,208 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.09% of TTM Technologies worth $64,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Truist Financial set a $113.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $79.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.74. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.93.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $239,600.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,449.78. This represents a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,171,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 804,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,143,379.25. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,245. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system?level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

