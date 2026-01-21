Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IRD. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Opus Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Opus Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Opus Genetics Price Performance

Shares of IRD opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.41. Opus Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. Opus Genetics had a negative return on equity of 697.94% and a negative net margin of 466.09%. Research analysts predict that Opus Genetics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Opus Genetics

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $163,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,510. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fighting Blindness Foundation sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,492,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,167.65. This represents a 42.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opus Genetics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Opus Genetics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Opus Genetics by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Opus Genetics by 496.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 94,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Opus Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

