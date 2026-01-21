Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

NTIC has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northern Technologies International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a PE ratio of -226.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 64,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is a Minnesota?based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible corrosion prevention and metal surface treatment products. The company’s solutions include volatile corrosion inhibitor (VCI) films, emitters, powders and liquids designed to protect ferrous and non?ferrous metals in industrial, aerospace, defense, electronics and automotive applications. In addition, NTIC offers packaging materials, engineered coatings and specialty pretreatment chemicals that meet stringent environmental regulations while extending equipment life and reducing maintenance costs.

NTIC serves a diversified global customer base, including metal fabricators, automotive suppliers, electronics manufacturers and oil and gas producers.

