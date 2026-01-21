Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CADL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Candel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CADL

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CADL stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of -0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 36.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the development of next-generation oncolytic viral therapies designed to treat solid tumors. The company’s lead candidate, CAN-2409, is a locally administered, gene-delivered viral therapy engineered to selectively replicate in cancer cells and induce immunogenic cell death. Candel leverages proprietary virus engineering platforms to enhance tumor-specific replication and stimulate anti-tumor immune responses, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs.

In addition to its lead program, Candel’s pipeline includes CAN-3110, an oncolytic herpes simplex virus targeting recurrent high-grade glioma, and other novel viral constructs being explored for a variety of solid tumor indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.