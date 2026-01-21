Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 11,608 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $79,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in S&P Global by 51.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $519.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.800-15.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Mizuho raised their price target on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.