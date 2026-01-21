Zacks Research Downgrades LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) to Strong Sell

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair raised LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $190.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,551,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,833,123.92. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 23,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $226,362.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 868,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,878.01. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 368.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 233,056 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $3,397,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 442,345 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) operates as a leading online legal technology company that provides a broad range of legal and business services to individuals, families and small businesses. Through its digital platform, the company offers customized legal documents and filing services, including business formation (LLCs, corporations and nonprofits), estate planning (wills and trusts), intellectual property protection (trademarks and copyrights), and ongoing compliance support. LegalZoom also connects customers with independent attorneys for consultations on matters such as family law, immigration and real estate.

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneurs Brian Lee, Brian P.

Featured Stories

