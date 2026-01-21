Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Mizuho

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

EXAS stock opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 32.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,775. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company's flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

