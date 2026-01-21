Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Clear Str

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Clear Str from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAPT. Leerink Partners upgraded Rapt Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rapt Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rapt Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rapt Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rapt Therapeutics from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

Get Rapt Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rapt Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics Trading Up 64.0%

Rapt Therapeutics stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. Rapt Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 411.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47,391 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rapt Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rapt Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $231,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapt Therapeutics by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 680.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rapt Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: GSK agreed to acquire Rapt in a definitive deal valuing the company at about $2.2 billion (~$58.00 per share), providing a cash exit at a sizable premium to recent trading and directly causing the stock’s sharp rise. Article Title

GSK agreed to acquire Rapt in a definitive deal valuing the company at about $2.2 billion (~$58.00 per share), providing a cash exit at a sizable premium to recent trading and directly causing the stock’s sharp rise. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets highlight that GSK gains a late?stage food allergy antibody (ozureprubart) from Rapt’s pipeline — a strategic fit that supports the acquisition rationale and the deal premium. Article Title

Multiple outlets highlight that GSK gains a late?stage food allergy antibody (ozureprubart) from Rapt’s pipeline — a strategic fit that supports the acquisition rationale and the deal premium. Positive Sentiment: Rapt’s investors and prior backers benefit: Forbion confirms this is a successful exit from its Growth Fund III, which validates the deal’s value to venture/early investors. Article Title

Rapt’s investors and prior backers benefit: Forbion confirms this is a successful exit from its Growth Fund III, which validates the deal’s value to venture/early investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have mostly left ratings and price targets around the announced deal price (Wells Fargo equal weight with $58 PT; Lifesci/TD Cowen hold), which implies limited near?term upside beyond the acquisition consideration. Article Title

Analysts have mostly left ratings and price targets around the announced deal price (Wells Fargo equal weight with $58 PT; Lifesci/TD Cowen hold), which implies limited near?term upside beyond the acquisition consideration. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have announced investigations or shareholder class?action interest probing whether Rapt’s board negotiated a fair price, which could lead to litigation, procedural delays or settlement costs ahead of closing. Investors should monitor any formal complaints. Article Title

Several law firms have announced investigations or shareholder class?action interest probing whether Rapt’s board negotiated a fair price, which could lead to litigation, procedural delays or settlement costs ahead of closing. Investors should monitor any formal complaints. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and buy/analysis notes (e.g., Seeking Alpha, The Motley Fool) frame Rapt as an attractive biotech target highlighting its long?acting IgE candidate; useful context for strategic rationale but secondary to the binding deal terms. Article Title

Rapt Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune and allergic diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Diego, California, RAPT applies tissue-selective immunology to design small molecule and biologic candidates that modulate immune cell trafficking and tissue-resident pathways. The company’s research platform enables the identification of targets that drive tissue inflammation with the goal of achieving improved efficacy and safety profiles over current therapies.

The company’s lead asset, RPT193, is an orally available antagonist of the CC chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), currently in clinical development for atopic dermatitis and allergic asthma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapt Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapt Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.