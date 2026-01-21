Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Digi International (DGII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII):
- 1/12/2026 – Digi International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/10/2026 – Digi International was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/5/2026 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/2/2026 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/24/2025 – Digi International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/18/2025 – Digi International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Activity at Digi International
In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 4,208 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $175,389.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,830.08. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $363,216.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,757,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,561,227.60. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 56,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,580 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.
