Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Digi International (DGII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII):

1/12/2026 – Digi International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2026 – Digi International was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2026 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/2/2026 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/24/2025 – Digi International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Digi International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Digi International

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 4,208 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $175,389.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,830.08. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $363,216.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,757,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,561,227.60. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 56,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,580 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

