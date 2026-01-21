Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.29% of Celestica worth $82,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 267.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Celestica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 125,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $310.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.63. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLS. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.75.

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

