Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VVV. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.87.

Get Valvoline alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VVV

Valvoline Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VVV opened at $31.31 on Monday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 72.49% and a net margin of 12.32%.The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $102,016.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $549,961.88. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $138,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 69,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,808.94. This trade represents a 6.95% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Valvoline by 1,621.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy?duty vehicles and off?road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick?lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change? (VIOC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.