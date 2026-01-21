Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3,040.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 229.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 249.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.8%

BHP Group stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $66.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

