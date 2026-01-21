Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Federal Signal by 35.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.3% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 562,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,383.44. This represents a 40.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Research lowered Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSS

Federal Signal Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE FSS opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $132.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.